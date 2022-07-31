New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): In order to improve passenger services and quality, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be conducting the "8th edition of Online Customer Satisfaction Survey - 2022" from August 1 to August 28.

According to the DMRC, the main objective of the survey is to collect feedback from the commuters on various components of metro services and facilities.

Detailed feedback will be obtained from participating commuters on individual topics with a comprehensive questionnaire. The survey will also seek suggestions for improvements if any.

"Commuters who wish to participate in the Survey can visit DMRC's official website www.delhimetrorail.com and submit their inputs by clicking on the given links placed on the home page of the website," it said.

The survey form will be available in both English and Hindi. The survey includes seven topics on which feedback is sought.

The survey links for one topic will be available on DMRC's website for four days only for filling up by the participants. After four days, the next topic will be made available for feedback. As the survey includes seven topics, the survey will conclude in 28 days.

Commuters will be able to give their feedback on important aspects of Metro functioning such as availability and accessibility, facilities offered to customers, information, quality of services, customer service, outside metro area and security, safety and comfort.

Delhi Metro is organizing this survey to find out what passengers think of the services being provided to the passengers.

The results of the survey will be helpful for assessing and making necessary improvements in various components of the Metro facilities and services based on the feedback received. (ANI)

