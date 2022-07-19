New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were delayed on Tuesday due to some technical issues, officials said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted to alert commuters, which in the morning hours largely comprise office-goers.

"Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted.

A senior official said the delay was due to some technical issues. Further details were awaited from the DMRC.

