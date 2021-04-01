New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday asked officials to conduct surveys to ascertain the actual number of people with disability in Delhi and their needs.

The minister, who chaired the first meeting of State Advisory Board on Disability on Thursday, also said access audit of building and institutions should be carried out in the first week of May in different areas of Delhi.

Gautam said though the law stipulates a minimum of two mandatory meetings in a year, the board should meet more often whenever there is a need to evaluate and monitor the programmes for people with disability.

Officials informed the board that a survey is underway to ascertain the number of homeless in Delhi and the data of people with disability among the homeless is being collected. PTI GVS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)