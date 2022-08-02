New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Delhi Food and Civil Supply Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting for smooth conduct of Muharram and Rakshabandhan, and directed officials to ensure adequate cleanliness and sanitation, an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the revenue, health, fire services, horticulture and the forest departments, MCD, DJB, PWD and the Delhi Police.

Members of various religious committees also attended it, the statement said.

"The minister directed officials to ensure adequate hygiene, sanitation and cleanliness on the roads and streets, particularly in the areas through which the Moharram procession would pass such as Nabi Karim police chowki, Qutub Road, Sadar Bazaar, Khari Bawali, Lal Kuan, Hauz Qazi and Jama Masjid," it said.

Officials were also asked to ensure pruning of tree branches and repair and maintenance of roads in these areas.

Hussain asked power discom BSES to ensure regular supply of electricity during Muharram and Rakshabandhan.

In the meeting, directions were issued for restoration of defunct street lights and installation of additional ones in areas along the procession route and places where prayers would be held.

Hussain directed officials of the Delhi Jal Board to make adequate arrangements for water tankers for those participating in the Taazia procession, the statement said.

The minister said police personnel and civil defence volunteers should be deployed adequately to ensure smooth observance of Muharram.

