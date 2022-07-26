New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday inaugurated a tree plantation drive at the state-run GTB Hospital here.

Saplings of various trees, including fruit bearing ones like mango, guava and amla, were planted during the programme.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Three Daily-Wagers Run Over by MMTS Train Near Hi-Tech City Railway Station.

Gautam highlighted the intent of the Delhi Government to provide more and more greenery in Delhi.

He said the push towards large-scale plantation of saplings across Delhi has taken the total green cover in the national capital to 342 square kilometres (sqkm) — 23.06 per cent of the total geographical area.

Also Read | Punjab Police's AGTF Arrest Two Aides of Gangsters Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi While They Try To Escape.

Subhash Giri, medical director of the hospital, stressed on the need to plant more trees to preserve the environment for future generations.

Giri said he plans to develop a herbal garden inside the GTB Hospital campus in future and added that everyone should plant at least one tree in their life.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)