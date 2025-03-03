New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday evening inspected the road-strengthening work at Delhi's Khajuri Chowk.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "The Chief Minister had ordered on February 22 that the public should not face any inconvenience due to traffic at Khajuri Chowk. We are all working to improve the condition of Delhi's roads. I have come here to inspect the ongoing work. The government is working for the development of Delhi."

Earlier, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra hit out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, alleging that the condition of roads in the national capital deteriorated under its tenure.

He stated that broken roads, potholes, and waterlogging have become a common sight across the city, and all Cabinet ministers have hit the road today.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "Arvind Kejriwal's government made the condition of roads in Delhi worse. Everywhere, the roads are either broken or dusty; there are potholes and waterlogging all the Cabinet ministers have hit the road today. The officials have to fix all the roads, no doubt about that."

He further slammed AAP national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying, "Arvind Kejriwal's culture of not doing the work will end now. Officials of all departments need to understand that now the work is happening under PM Modi, and it is the direct order of CM Rekha Gupta."

Minister Kapil Mishra has been given departments for law and justice, labour, employment, art and culture, language, and Tourism in the Delhi government. (ANI)

