India News | Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra Issues Directions for Strict Enforcement of Animal Welfare Laws During Bakrid

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Delhi Government's Development Minister Kapil Mishra, during a review meeting with the Development Department on Thursday ahead of Bakrid, directed officials to ensure strict compliance with all provisions and laws related to animal welfare.

According to the release by the office of the Minister of Development, he said that stringent action must be taken against illegal transportation of animals, illegal slaughter and any form of cruelty towards animals.

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Mishra instructed officials that, in order to ensure animal welfare and public hygiene during Bakrid, permission for sacrifice should be allowed only at authorised and designated locations. He also directed that the complete ban on the slaughter or sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other prohibited animals must be strictly enforced.

Mishra directed that no sacrifice should take place on roads, streets or any public place, and that the buying and selling of animals in public spaces is completely illegal. He instructed officials to strictly enforce this prohibition and take stringent action upon receiving any complaint.

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He further directed that animal blood should not flow directly into roads, drains or canals, and that remains left after sacrifice should not be discarded in the open. Their disposal must be carried out strictly in accordance with prescribed safety standards, with coordinated monitoring by the concerned departments, the release said.

The Minister stated that, as per the guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India under the Government of India to Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of all states, effective implementation of laws related to animal protection and welfare is essential.

Mishra stated that under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, cruelty towards animals is a punishable offence. Therefore, immediate action should be taken on any complaint related to illegal transportation of animals, operation of illegal slaughterhouses or violation of laws, and criminal cases must be registered against those found guilty.

He instructed officials to ensure compliance with all standards related to the safety, health and welfare of animals during transportation. He also directed that coordination be established among the local administration, police and concerned departments, with special monitoring in sensitive areas, the release stated.

Mishra said that animal protection is not only a legal responsibility but also a cultural and moral duty. He appealed to citizens that if they receive any information regarding illegal transportation of animals, cruelty or illegal slaughter, they should immediately inform the concerned administrative or police authorities.

The Minister also directed officials to launch a wide-scale public awareness campaign and said that information regarding animal welfare laws and civic responsibilities should be disseminated through posters, social media and other communication platforms, so that sensitivity towards animals and awareness about laws can be enhanced. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)