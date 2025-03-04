New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said that the Delhi government is committed to bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Delhi' to life, while lauding Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's efforts in tackling the city's landfill issues.

"Delhi government is working to bring PM Narendra Modi's vision for a Viksit Delhi to life. LG VK Saxena worked very hard when Arvind Kejriwal was busy building his Sheesh Mahal. ' Our LG was frequently visiting these landfill sites... A plantation drive has now begun in the Bhalswa landfill site... By the end of 2025, this mountain of garbage will be flattened," Sirsa said.

Earlier today, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the 'Bamboo Plantation Drive' at the Bhalswa landfill site as part of efforts towards biomining, land reclamation, and a greener Delhi under the government's 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision.

Speaking on the occasion, LG VK Saxena said, "We are here at the Bhalswa landfill site. This is a new beginning in Delhi. Plantation has started on the plan, which was being cleared over a period of two years. 2000 bamboo shoots have been planted here today, and a total of 54,000 shoots will be planted within a month. Bamboo was selected because it gives out 30% more oxygen, and our government's aim is to make Delhi pollution-free very soon. Bamboo also consumes less water, and growth is quick... Within a year, when you will pass the landfill site from the outside, you will see a green patch instead of a mountain of garbage."

CM Rekha Gupta highlighted the central government's role and vowed to transform landfill sites. The Delhi CM also emphasized the efforts put in by the LG and the role of the central government in the landfill site reclamation project.

"The LG looked after this project from the last few months with great efforts... The central government has a big role to play in the work being done and the targets that have been set. The materials removed from this site are being used in several projects of the NHAI and the levelling of DDA grounds... We will carry out observations on a monthly basis, and we will visit all three landfill sites. Within a year, we will ensure that the landfill's height is reduced and a green land is developed so that good projects can be started in the coming days. Delhi government is working on mission mode," she said. (ANI)

