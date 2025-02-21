New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Friday called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The meeting took place at the Vice-President's Enclave.

"Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh Ji, Hon'ble Minister for Public Works Department, Legislative Affairs, Irrigation & Flood Control, Water and Gurudwara Elections, Government of Delhi, called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave today," the official account of V-P posted on social media platform X on Friday.

After the first cabinet meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday allocated portfolios to the state government's ministers.

BJP MLA Pravesh Sahib Singh was assigned the charge of the Public Works Department (PWD), Legislative Affairs, Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), Water, and Gurdwara elections.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government decided to implement Ayushman Bharat and table 14 pending reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General in its first cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

Notably, the CAG report revealed a significant revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to irregularities in the Delhi government's excise policy. The report's findings stated that there were deviations from the objectives of the policy, a lack of transparency in pricing, and violations in issuing licenses that were not penalised.

Of the losses amounting to Rs 2,026 crore to the state exchequer, Rs 890 crore resulted from the government's failure to re-tender the surrendered licenses before the policy period concluded, according to the report. Additionally, the exemptions granted to the zonal licenses led to a loss of Rs 941 crore.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday responded to the CAG report and Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "The difference between the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports tabled during our (Congress) government and the current government should also be seen. The CAG report should also be tabled in Parliament, not only in states where it suits them (BJP)."

CM Rekha Gupta announced the tabling of CAG reports, which had not been tabled by the AAP government.

"In the first Cabinet meeting, we discussed and passed two agendas - to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi with Rs 5 lakhs top up and tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first seating of the Assembly. We will fulfil all the commitments that we have made to the people." Rekha Gupta said.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vijender Gupta, BJP's nominee for the post of Delhi Assembly Speaker, on Friday, said that the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will be tabled on February 25 during the three-day session of the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

