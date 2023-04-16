New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): After Delhi LG VK Saxena flagged procedural lapses on the part of the Delhi government in convening one-day assembly session, Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday hit back saying that the Speaker has the power to call a sitting of the House "at any time after the House has been adjourned sine-die."

Taking to Twitter, Minister Bhardwaj said, "Let me enlighten LG saab - Under Rule 17 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Delhi Assembly, Hon'ble Speaker has the power to call a sitting of the House "at any time after the House has been adjourned sine die."

Minister further added, "However as per prevailing parliamentary practice the Speaker convenes only on the recommendation of the Cabinet. The House has not been prorogued and prorogation can be done only on the recommendation of the Cabinet."

"As there was no recommendation of the Cabinet for prorogation the Hon'ble Speaker rightly summoned the House under Rule 17(2)", he said and he also attached the copies of summons in his tweet.

Earlier, Delhi LG VK Saxena flagged grave procedural lapses on part of the Delhi government in convening the one-day session of the Assembly on Monday, said a statement issued by the LG's office.

The statement issued by LGO said, "The Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has proposed to call the 2nd part of the 4th session of the Assembly, whereas the Delhi Cabinet has recommended convening the One-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. As per Rules and Act, the House adjourned sine die on March 29 this year has to be first prorogued before a new session can be convened."

"Delhi Cabinet and Delhi Legislative Assembly are not working in tandem as per the extant law, which has been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister by the LG", reads the statement.

According to the statement, the one-day special session has been recommended by the Delhi Cabinet without any specified legislative business.

The statement added that the Cabinet's recommendation for convening the one-day session had been made without following the due procedure. (ANI)

