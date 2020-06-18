India News | Delhi Minister Visits Children's Home, Distributes Sanitary Napkins

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam distributed sanitary napkins at a children's home for girls and conducted a surprise inspection of two such homes in the national capital to check the quality of food, a statement said on Thursday.

He visited two homes, Children Home for Boys and Children Home for Girls in Sanskar Ashram, Dilshad Garden to check the conditions and facilities being provided there, it said.

The total capacity of both these homes is of 100 occupants each. The current occupancy is 51 in girls home and 25 in boys home. These homes provide shelter, food, clothing and all the basic needs to poor children aged between six to 18 years.

Gautam inspected both homes, in which he paid special attention to cleanliness, and the quality of food being served to the children. He tasted the food in order to check its quality. In both homes, he found that the children were getting good facilities, according to the statement.

"I am happy to see that children in both homes are provided with proper care and facilities.The country is going through a very bad epidemic which is why my main focus is on children's health. Nutritious food will strengthen the immunity of children. I am very happy to see that both the homes are making sure that cleanliness is maintained at all times," he said.

The minister also distributed sanitary napkins at the children's home for girls. Keeping in mind the government's guidelines, the homes have also prepared isolation rooms for children, the statement said.

