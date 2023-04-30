New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): A boy was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl child in Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Information was received on Saturday night at Kalyanpuri Police Station, wherein it was alleged that a girl child had been sexually assaulted by her neighbour.

As per the allegations, the victim child was playing in the streets when the accused took her to a vacant house in front of a park near his residence and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The child started crying, after which both she and the accused boy fled from the spot.

The victim narrated he whole incident to her mother, after which she was taken to the hospital, and the complaint was registered.

She was medically examined at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and was counselled by a children's care counsellor. On medical examination, the doctors confirmed the assault.

The police registered a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The accused boy, who happens to be a juvenile was also apprehended by the police.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

