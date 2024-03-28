New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): A 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Delhi's Peeragarhi area, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused is a tenant in the same building where the victim resides. The accused is currently on the run. Meanwhile, the police have initiated a manhunt to apprehend the suspect.

As per the police, at 12:12 pm a PCR call was received regarding the sexual assault on a 3-year-old girl in Peeragarhi village.

"Immediately, the police team, including Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Paschim Vihar, Station House Officer (SHO) Paschim Vihar West, Inspector Investigation and others, reached the location. A minor girl was found there, along with her mother," police said.

The victim has been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where necessary medical treatment was provided, police said.

A case under Section 376 of the IPC and the 6 POCSO Act has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

