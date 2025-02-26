New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): A minor short circuit led to a small fire at the cinema hall in Saket's Select Citywalk Mall on Wednesday, an official said. The fire was brought under control.

"A minor short circuit incident occurred at PVR Saket, leading to some smoke and a small fire. However, there was no damage, and the situation was quickly brought under control," said the official.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Days Before Wedding, Man Dies in Sleep After Having Dinner With Family in Madhya Pradesh; Victim Died of Silent Heart Attack, Say Doctors.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the small fire had broke out in the screen of the Auditorium-3 of the cinema hall located in Select Citywalk Mall and there were no casualties in the incident.

"6 fire tenders were rushed to the site, and the fire was brought under control," said the DFS. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjabi Made Mandatory Main Subject in All Schools of Punjab; State Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains Says 'It Is Symbol of Our Rich Cultural Heritage'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)