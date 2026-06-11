India News | Delhi: Missing Child Traced Within 30 Minutes by Parliament Street Police Station

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): In a prompt and swift response, the staff of Parliament Street Police Station successfully traced a missing child within 30 minutes and safely reunited him with his family.

According to an official release, on June 9, at about 8:30 pm, Sushmita Sankhla, wife of Vimit Sankhla, and a resident of Tank Road, Bapu Nagar, New Delhi, reported that her two-and-a-half-year-old son had gone missing while the family was visiting Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi.

Also Read | Dehradun Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Drizzle and Moderate Rain Expected With a High of 32?C.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, immediate action was initiated by the police staff. A dedicated search operation was launched by SI Arjun Meena and CT Dheeraj under the supervision of senior officers. CCTV footage from the surrounding area was analysed, and local enquiries were conducted on priority.

Owing to the prompt response, diligent efforts, and effective use of CCTV surveillance and local intelligence, the missing child was successfully traced within 30 minutes. The child was found safe and was immediately reunited with his mother, bringing immense relief and happiness to the family, a release said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, June 11, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the police team for their swift and compassionate action.

New Delhi District Police remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, especially children, and continues to respond promptly to such sensitive incidents, the release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)