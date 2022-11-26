New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Delhi Police registered a case against police personnel for creating a brawl and hampering police inquiry inside Mahendra Park Police Station, officials said.

Delhi Police on November 18 recieved a PCR call from a woman regarding a molestation case against two men in the Mahendra Park Police Station.

The accused have been identified as Anil and Ravi Sharma, residents of Mahendra Park, who allegedly molested the complainant. Accused Anil is a Delhi Police personnel, posted at Azadpur Metro Station.

Accused Anil was brought to the police station along with a complainant woman and another accused and started abusing the complainant during the investigation. "Anil also manhandled Mahendra Park Police Station SHO," police added.

"The complainant was examined by the police staff in the presence of female police personnel and suddenly the accused namely Anil started abusing the woman complainant inside the police station," police said in a statement.

"Police Staff tried to pacify Anil, but he misbehaved with police staff on duty. Mahendra Park SHO Mahendra Park also tried to pacify the accused and tried to take him away from the complainant to get her statement recorded. Alleged Anil didn't listen to anyone and manhandled SHO/ PS Mahendra Park," police added.

"Accused Anil was controlled with the help of staff and later it was learnt that Anil is a Delhi Police personnel, posted at Azadpur Metro Station," police said further.

Delhi Police have registered a case against the accused regarding misconduct and manhandling of a senior police officer.

Police's investigation into the matter is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

