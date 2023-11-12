New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): A woman and her daughter were critically injured after being shot at in the Alipur area in the national capital, police said.

According to the police, it is suspected that the incident was a fallout of a property dispute.

"Both of them were rushed to a hospital. Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident may have been the result of a property dispute," an official said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

