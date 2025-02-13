New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi received a revenue of Rs 1,908.06 crore till January 2025, for the financial year 2024-25, which is up by 11.3 pc from last financial year, but still falls short of the target of Rs 4,300 crore to be collected, said the Corporation's Commissioner according to a statement on Thursday.

"In the financial year 2024-25, as compared to the property tax target of Rs 4,300 crore, MCD received a revenue of Rs 1,908.06 crore till January, 2025. In the last financial year 2023-24, a revenue of Rs 1,692.41 crore was received till January, 2024, this year more revenue of about Rs 215.65 crore has been received, which is 11.30 percent more than last year. However, it is still much less than the target," said the MCD Commissioner.

Kumar tabled the Revised Budget estimates for 2025-26 at the Civic Centre in the national capital today.

The area under the MCD produces 6000 tonnes of construction waste everyday, out of which 5000 tones is being processed at various areas, according to MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar

According to the statement released by the Commissioner, waste management plants at Bakkarwala, Ranikheda, Shastri Park and Burari have been set up, which in total have the capacity to manage 5000 tonnes of waste.

"Another plant is being set up at Tehkhand. Work is underway to set up bio-methanation plants to process 200 metric tonnes of cow dung / vegetable waste per day, which is likely to be completed by March 2025," the MCD Commissioner added.

The Corporation has also installed 211 small pit composters for wet waste, which has a capacity of managing 543 tonnes per day.

"Three contracts of 80 lakh tonnes have been awarded for legacy waste at Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa landfill sites. Work is in progress," Commissioner Kumar said.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has also given over 47 acres of land to the Corporation, which has allowed for setting up an engineering landfill site on 32 acres of land in March 2024.

"Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has given 47.348 acres of land to the corporation, out of which an engineering landfill site has been set up on 32.346 acres of land in March 2024. At this place, ash from Tehkhand, Okhla and other power plants is being disposed of."

Okhla, Narela-Bawana, Tehkhand and Ghazipur areas in the national capital region also has waste-to-energy plants, according to Commissioner Kumar.

"The plants process 6,550 TPD of waste to produce electricity. Apart from this, there is also a proposal to start the work of setting up a waste-to-energy plant of 3600 TPD capacity in Narela-Bawana and a waste-to-energy plant of three thousand TPD capacity is planned to be set up in Ghazipur," read the statement.

The new plants are expected to be operational in December 2027, "After the establishment of these plants, the garbage going to landfill sites will almost end," the Commissioner claimed.

MCD has also regularised 4553 safai karamcharis. Additionally, 308 Electronic Vehicle (EV) charging stations have been installed, with plans to start 262 new EV stations too.

According to the Corporation's statement, 105 illegal garbage sites have been converted too.

"MCD has established 51 centers for green waste management, in which 60 quintals of green waste is disposed of every day. The department has also prepared 143 vermicompost beds, through which earthworm compost is being made," said Kumar.

Focusing on other initiatives, the MCD had also started an operation called "tree ambulance," and done the surgery of 222 hollow or diseased trees.

Meanwhile, regarding education, MCD has 1,531 primary schools, 43 grant-in-aid schools and 809 recognized schools, which help around 7.12 lakh children getting education. (ANI)

