New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Keen to shift focus to next year's general elections, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday arrived at the party headquarters for the national office-bearers' meeting in Delhi.

The BJP national chief presided over the deliberations on the opening day of the meeting on Friday.

Delivering a keynote address at the meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the party's rank-and-file to focus on the youth, poor, women and farmers.

According to party sources, the deliberations at the meeting on the opening day majorly centered around the crucial general elections next year.

Addressing the meeting, PM Modi said the party's efforts should be directed towards the welfare of the 'four castes' -- youth, poor, women and farmers.

Addressing BJP supporters at the party's national headquarters in Delhi on December 3, after a saffron sweep in the key heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, PM Modi said, "In this election, there were efforts to divide the country based on castes. I kept saying that for me, four castes are important -- Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Kisaan aur Gareeb Parivaar."

Also, at the meeting on Friday, PM Modi told all the office-bearers to work in mission mode. They were asked to express their views on social media and to share more data related to the Centre's welfare schemes for the poor.

They were also asked to counter the Opposition's negative propaganda with facts.

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde put forward the first topic in the meeting -- more work needs to be done at the booth level to increase 10 per cent votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

"If our schemes reach the poor, youth, farmers and women in the right way, it will help us find electoral favour. The focus should be on states where the Viksit Bharat Sankalp yatras are being organised. A special campaign should be run to make people understand the difference between the UPA and NDA governments," PM Modi said in his inaugural address at the meeting. (ANI)

