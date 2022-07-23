New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management has directed Delhi and the Rajasthan and Haryana districts falling in the National Capital Region to expedite their plantation drive to achieve their respective annual targets.

According to the panel, authorities in Delhi have planted just 8,38,416 (23.9 per cent) saplings till July 20. The plantation target for 2022-23 is 35,06,900.

In the NCR districts of Haryana, 17,06,152 (16.7 per cent) of the total target of 1,01,56,447 saplings have been planted.

The two NCR districts of Rajasthan have planted 4,09,500 saplings till July 20. The annual target is 10,53,629.

The NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh have achieved over 80 per cent of their plantation target -- 1,52,36,379 of the 1,87,39,565 saplings have been planted.

The commission said Delhi and the NCR districts of Haryana and Rajasthan need to gather momentum and expedite the plantation drive to achieve their respective targets and send an updated status by early August.

