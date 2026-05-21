India News | Delhi-NCR Faces Major Commute Disruption as Taxi, Auto Unions Launch 3-day Strike over Fare Hike

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Commuters across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to face major transportation disruptions as commercial vehicle drivers' unions, including taxi and auto-rickshaw operators, began a three-day strike on Thursday, demanding an immediate revision in fares and intervention against alleged exploitation by app-based cab aggregators.

The strike, which will continue from May 21 to May 23, has been called in support of a nationwide protest announced by the All India Motor Transport Congress. The agitation is expected to affect daily commuters in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and adjoining regions, with reduced availability of taxis, autos and commercial transport vehicles.

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Ahead of the strike, several taxi drivers operating in Delhi-NCR voiced concerns over declining earnings, rising fuel prices and what they described as "arbitrary" fare reductions by ride-hailing platforms.

Speaking to ANI, taxi driver Narendra Tiwari said that the sharp fall in per-kilometre payouts by app-based companies has severely impacted drivers' incomes and made it difficult for them to sustain their livelihoods.

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"The condition is very bad as the prices have decreased. Rapido was paying ₹30 per km from 18 to 25 April, which has now been reduced to ₹15-16. We are protesting from 21-23 [May], so let's see what will happen," Tiwari said.

Another taxi driver, Dinesh Kumar, echoed similar concerns and appealed to the government to address the long-pending issue of fare revision.

"There is no price in the market. We do not even get many rides. I would appeal to the government to pay some attention to the taxi fares as well," Kumar told ANI.

According to the "Chalak Shakti Union", which submitted a letter to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister and Police Commissioner on Tuesday, stating that the taxi fares in Delhi-NCR have remained unchanged for nearly 15 years despite a substantial increase in fuel and operational costs.

The union said that rising prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, along with increasing expenses related to vehicle maintenance, permits, insurance, fitness certificates and other necessities, have placed drivers under severe financial pressure.

"Taxi fares are still being charged at old rates despite rising inflation, which has severely affected the livelihood of drivers," the union said in its letter.

The drivers' body also accused app-based cab aggregators of functioning arbitrarily and contributing to the economic exploitation of drivers in the region.

"App-based companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido are operating arbitrarily, and drivers in Delhi-NCR are becoming victims of serious economic exploitation," the union alleged.

The union further warned that if the Delhi government failed to address their demands and revise fares immediately, the agitation could intensify into a larger movement in the coming days.

Apart from fare revision, the drivers' association has demanded a formal meeting with the government to discuss policy measures aimed at protecting the interests of commercial vehicle drivers and regulating app-based transport services.

Meanwhile, the strike coincides with a fresh increase in fuel prices across the country. In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise to Rs 91.58 per litre, adding further pressure on commercial drivers already grappling with rising operational costs. (ANI)

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