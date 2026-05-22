India News | Delhi-NCR Taxi, Auto Unions Strike Enters Second Day over Fare Revision

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The protests by commercial vehicle operators and taxi unions across Delhi-NCR have entered their second day on Friday. The demonstrations are against the hike in fuel and CNG prices for commercial vehicles while pressing for fare revision.

The 72-hour strike was announced by several transport organisations, including the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and Chalak Shakti Union. These bodies represent truck operators, private bus owners, cab drivers, and maxi-cab drivers in the region.

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However, the daily commute at the New Delhi Railway Station saw little disruption in most areas of the capital. Auto-rickshaws and cabs were running as usual on Friday, with minimal impact on services.

Drivers of different cab services pointed out that cab fares in Delhi-NCR have not been revised in almost 10 years, while costs for fuel and vehicle upkeep have climbed significantly. They noted that rising rates for CNG, petrol, along with increased spending on Domestic expenditure, have placed drivers under heavy financial strain.

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These drivers are calling for the CNG and fuel surcharge to be withdrawn and for taxi fares to be adjusted upward. They cautioned that ongoing financial strain could severely impact the earnings and livelihoods of thousands of drivers across Delhi.

The protest is set to continue by Saturday, May 23, with the next steps hinging on the government's response.

Earlier, AIMTC warned that if the Delhi government failed to address their demands and revise fares immediately, the agitation could intensify into a larger movement in the coming days.

Apart from fare revision, the drivers' association has demanded a formal meeting with the government to discuss policy measures aimed at protecting the interests of commercial vehicle drivers and regulating app-based transport services.

The strike coincides with a fresh increase in fuel prices across the country. In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise to Rs 91.58 per litre, adding further pressure on commercial drivers already grappling with rising operational costs. (ANI)

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