Visuals from Central Secretariat in Delhi on Monday night (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): After witnessing a series of heatwaves in the month, Delhi witnessed a massive dust storm on Monday night.

The storm and dusty wind was observed in the entire national capital region and adjoining areas around 10 pm on Monday.

The storm amid the heatwave conditions is believed to be under the influence of the Western Disturbance. The wind speed was around 30-50 KMPH.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department said, "Under the influence of the Western Disturbance, light isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Western Himalayan Region and Duststorm/thunderstorm over adjoining plains of Punjab, Haryana and West Rajasthan on April 25, 2022."

Meanwhile, the bad weather conditions, paired with strong wind, have affected flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday night.

According to Delhi airport sources, Flight UK940 (Air Vistara) from Mumbai to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather at the Delhi airport for a safe landing.

"Few flights have been diverted for safe landing and others delayed. The regular flight operations will be commenced as strong winds settle down," he added.

Earlier, SpiceJet tweeted: "Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

All airlines have messaged or updated passengers via social media regarding delay in flight operations due to bad weather at Delhi airport.

Notably, Northwest India this year recorded the hottest March in 122 years, with an average maximum temperature surpassing the previous record of 30.67 degrees Celsius in 2004. (ANI)

