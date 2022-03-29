Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 29 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who reached the national capital on Monday said, he will have a meeting with the Centre to follow up on pending issues related to the state.

He further stated that he will visit Parliament on Tuesday.

"I'm in Delhi to attend the Sports Conference, mainly due to what Odisha has been doing for Hockey nationally. Tomorrow I will be visiting Parliament and also having a meeting to follow up on various issues of Odisha which are pending with the Central Government," Patnaik told the mediapersons in Delhi.

Patnaik is on a three-day visit to the national capital. He attended a sports award function and felicitated the women's hockey team on Monday. (ANI)

