New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): A 69-year-old man died and a four-year-old child got critically injured after getting hit by an unidentified vehicle in Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday night, said police.

After the incident, both victims were treated in a private hospital, where Arun Kumar succumbed to injuries.

According to the police, the victims were identified as Arun Kumar (59) and Shreedha Goswami (4) and the incident occurred near the CNG Petrol Pump, Sector 17, Dwarka.

Both the injured were admitted to IG Hospital Sector 9, Dwarka, by locals but later on both were shifted to Vekesteswar Hospital. On information, police reached the hospital and a case was registered on 21/2/24 under Section 279/337/304 A of the IPC at Dwarka North police station.

Police have recovered the scooty of the victim and CCTV footage is being checked to nab the offender and the vehicle involved in the crime. The police are also looking for the eyewitness.

However, the accused are still at large. (ANI)

