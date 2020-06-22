New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Delhi Police forces have been put on high alert after intelligence reports about the possibility of four to five terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir attempting to enter the national capital with an intention to carry out a terror attack.

Intelligence agencies have alerted police that the terrorists are likely to enter Delhi via road using a bus, car or taxi. Delhi Police has been kept on high alert and an alert has also been issued at all bus stations and railway stations.

Also Read | Manipur Crisis: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Reach Imphal, Seek to Patch Up With State NPP MLAs.

All the District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), Special Cell, Crime Branch and other units of Delhi have been placed on the alert.

The development comes amid the India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh, following which the security agencies are on heightened vigil. (ANI)

Also Read | 12-Year-Old Male Elephant, Suffering From a Mouth Injury, Dies in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)