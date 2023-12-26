New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): One person has been arrested for stabbing a man to death over a heated argument, police said.

The accused has been identified as Md Abdulla (29), son of Md Ashraf, a resident of Delhi's Paschim Vihar, police said.

On December 22 at 03:10 PM, the Punjabi Bagh police station received a call reporting a stabbing at JJ Colony, Madipur, in Delhi. On receipt of the call, Sub Inspector Mandeep Kumar reached the spot where one male dead body was found.

The deceased was identified as Vinod (29), son of Arjun Das, resident of JJ Colony in JJ Colony Delhi's Madipur. The deceased was unemployed and he was living with his brother, Lokesh alias Lucky (33) in rented accommodation at the JJ Colony premises.

Thereafter, the crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called to the spot, who inspected the spot and lifted the exhibits. A case of murder was registered at Punjabi Bagh Police Station and the investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, nearly 30 CCTV cameras were checked in the vicinity of JJ Colony and Paschim Vihar. With the assistance of technical surveillance, one accused person was identified. After that, several raids were conducted in the area of Paschim Vihar and Mukundpur, and the accused person, namely Md Abdulla, resident of Janta Flats in Delhi's Paschim Vihar.

Abdulla was arrested from Samta Vihar in Delhi's Mukundpur and the weapon (knife) of offence, clothes and shoes worn by the accused person while committing the murder were recovered.

According to the DCP West Vichitra Veer, as per the investigation so far, a day before the incident, they had an argument regarding some previous dues.

The deceased Vinod had gone to Abdulla's house to demand his dues (amount of around Rs 1000-1500). When he went to Abdulla's residence and did not find him there, it enraged him and he shouted at Abdullah's family members, the DCP said.

When Abdullah learned about Vinod's misbehaviour with his family members, it irked him, DCP Veer said. The next day, when he came to Vinod's place, an argument broke out between the two, during which Abdullah stabbed Vinod multiple times, causing his death, the DCP added. (ANI)

