CCTV visuals of the DTC bus accident in Rohini. (Photo: Delhi Police)

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): One person was killed and another was injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit them in Delhi's Rohini area on Saturday, police said.

The injured person is undergoing treatment.

Also Read | ISRO Chief S Somanath Withdraws Publishing of His Autobiography Due to Controversy Over Remarks About Predecessor K Sivan in Book.

The accident happened near Mother Divine School in Rohini.

Initial inquiries revealed that the driver of the DTC bus lost control of the bus and hit a car and some two-wheelers, police added.

Also Read | Hachhek Election 2023: MNF Fields Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte to Take on Congress MLA Lalrindika Ralte in Mizoram Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History.

The bus driver has been taken into custody. Accordingly, necessary legal action is being taken in the matter, the police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)