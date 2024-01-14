New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Over 5,000 people visited Baansera on the banks of Yamuna adjacent to Sarai Kale Khan to celebrate the Patang Utsav and all tickets were sold by the second day, an official statement issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor said on Sunday.

The festival, which was held over two days, saw large participation at Delhi's first bamboo theme park at Sarai Kale Khan.

"Cultural performances at the site were also a big hit. Crowds were mesmerised by the scintillating performances of Bhangra, Garba, Ghoomar and Bihu. The mood at the site was festive and people of all age groups participated in this two-day event, which was inaugurated by Delhi LG VK Saxena on January 13, 2024," the LG office said.

The festival, organised by DDA, saw over 30 professional kitists from Rajasthan, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Gujarat exhibiting their art. Kites of various shapes, sizes and colours, including tricolour, train and eagle, were flown during the festival.

LG office said that the festival also had major attractions like a theme pavilion displaying the history of kites in the form of a kite gallery, mouth-watering food and an exclusive kids zone.

"Besides, handcraft stalls from various states, including Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Himachal Pradesh were displayed during the festival. A plant bazaar was also installed for people to buy plants," the LG office said.

The festival was inaugurated by VK Saxena, Lt Governor Delhi, on January 13, with Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, Members of Parliament, Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Bidhuri and Gautam Gambhir, MLA and Authority member O P Sharma, Chief Secretary Delhi Naresh Kumar and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora present at the inaugural session.

Delhi LG also complimented DDA for organising the festival and for developing open green spaces in the National Capital, out of the hitherto degraded landscape and appealed to the people of Delhi to come out in large numbers to celebrate this festival along with their families and friends and enjoy the lap of nature.

"I assure you that many such events will be planned in the future to promote ease of living for the people of Delhi," he said.

LG VK Saxena laid the foundation for 'Baansera' in August 2022.

"Nearly 100 acres of land that was reduced to a massive construction and demolition waste site barely 200 meters from the river Yamuna near the heavily congested and polluted Sarai Kale Khan area in Delhi has been transformed into a lush green public space. The heap of garbage and C&D waste that existed until June 2022 was transformed into a lush green eco-friendly asset," the LG office said. (ANI)

