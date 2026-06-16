India News | Delhi: Patiala House Court Directs Release of Sandeep Alias Kala Jatheri in Arms Smuggling Case

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Tuesday directed the release of Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri in the arms smuggling case. However, he will continue to remain in judicial custody. The police informed the court that no evidence was found against him in this case.

The Delhi Police had interrogated the gangster for six days after taking him into custody based on the disclosure statement of another accused.

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Officials further stated that no evidence has been found against him in the present case. He was arrested by the Special Cell in an Arms Act case.

Earlier, on April 30, the Patiala house court had framed charges against Jatheri and others under the Arms Act, from whom illegal arms were recovered. All the accused deny charges against them and claim a trial. Lawrence Bishnoi was produced through video conference.

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The court had directed the Special Cell of Delhi to get the charge order signed by the accused, who were produced through video conferencing from different jails due to security reasons, including Lawrence Bishnoi.

The next date of hearing was May 29 for the production of other accused persons.

Advocate Deepak Sharma appeared for the accused Naresh Sethi and Jagdeep alias Jaggu. Advocate Rohit Dalal appeared for Kala Jatheri and four other accused persons.

On the last date, charges were framed against Lawrence Bishnoi and others in an FIR filed under Sections 3 & 4 of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, along with provisions of the Arms Act and Explosives Act.

Charges were directed to be framed against all 20 accused persons, paving the way for a full-fledged trial against an alleged interstate organised crime syndicate.

The case centres around a well-entrenched gang network involving Lawrence Bishnoi, with other key gang members including Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri, Sampat Nehra, Rajkumar alias Raju Basodi, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, Naresh alias Sethi, Anil alias Leela, Priyavrat alias Kala/Fauji, Sachin alias Bhanja, Akshay alias Palda, and others, all of whom have now been formally charged. (ANI)

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