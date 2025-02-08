Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], February 8 (ANI): With Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to return to power in Delhi after a period of 27 years, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and said that his ideas were "communist" further stating that he never cared for the people of Delhi.

He further stated that Kejriwal in order to hide his shortcomings, Kejriwal blamed the people of Haryana.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Results: BJP's Parvesh Verma Emerges As Giant Slayer, Ends AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal's Supremacy.

"Arvind Kejriwal's ideas are communist...He never cared for the people of Delhi...To hide his shortcomings, he blamed Haryana...The people of Haryana will never mix poison in the water...BJP's double-engine government will work for the development of Delhi..." Saini said speaking to the media.

Furthermore, he alleged that AAP was involved in corruption and further stated that the people have ousted the AAP government from power and express their full trust in the welfare schemes of the Prime Minister.

Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 Landing Site, Near Moon's South Pole, Is About 3.7 Billion Years Old: Scientists.

"AAP is involved in corruption... The people have ousted the AAP government from power...The people of Delhi were deprived of the welfare schemes launched by PM Modi for the development of all sections of the society... the people of Delhi were forced to drink dirty water and were deprived of good education. Today the people of Delhi have expressed their trust in the welfare schemes of PM Modi..." Saini further stated.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), dubbing its exit the "AAP-da government" and blaming it for a decade of 'destruction."

Speaking to the media, on Delhi election reults, Uttarakhand CM Dhami said, "This is the victory of PM Modi's guarantee...PM Modi does what he says...the AAP-Da government will be leaving after 10 years of destruction which they have done here...The people have selected a double-engine government for themselves..."

Meanwhile, according to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP is ahead on 48 seats, having won 37 and leading on 11. While, AAP is ahead on 22, having won 17 and leading on five seats. Congress has failed to even open its account in the Delhi elections for the third straight time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)