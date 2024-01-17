New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Playschools in the national capital may soon have to register themselves with the Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development, a source said on Wednesday.

A decision in this regard was taken by the WCD after a meeting with the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Delhi Education Department recently, the source said.

During the meeting, the apex body for child rights highlighted several flaws in the way the city's playschools were operating, the WCD source said.

"The Delhi government's Women and Child Welfare Department was informed that several playschools functioning in the national capital were not abiding by the set norms," the source told PTI.

"Some parents get their children admitted to playschools just at the age of two, which is a violation of norms pertaining to child rights. Hence, playschools in the national capital will now have to register themselves with the Delhi government," the source added.

The application form for the registration will be uploaded on the departmental website, and the link will be published in advertisements soon. It will also include directions for the functioning of playschools, the source said.

