New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police was awarded the first rank among major state police forces in the implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) on Thursday, officials said.

The announcement was made at an annual conference on good practices in CCTNS/ICJS (Inter-operable Criminal Justice System) organised by the National Crime Records Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs, they said.

Also Read | Gujarat Blast Update: 3 Killed, Several Injured After Huge Explosion at Chemical Factory in Panchmahal.

"Delhi Police has been awarded 1st rank among all major states police in the implementation of CCTNS project," Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said.

According to a statement issued by the PRO, Delhi Police stood first with an overall score of 98.6 per cent among the major states implementing the project.

Also Read | Supreme Court Collegium Refuses To Confirm Bombay HC Judge Pushpa Ganediwala, Who Gave ‘Skin-To-Skin’ Verdict.

It achieved 100 per cent data entry for registration of FIRs, arrest, property seizure, final reports and charge sheets.

Delhi has also achieved the third rank in ICJS implementation, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)