India News | Delhi: Police Apprehend Man for Robbing Specially-abled Person After Video Goes Viral

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Jahangir Puri Police Station's staff successfully investigated a robbery case that had recently gone viral on social media and apprehended the accused, according to officials.

The incident pertained to the robbery of a mobile phone from a specially-abled (deaf and dumb) person. Following receipt of information and a detailed analysis of CCTV footage, the accused, Firoj Alam, was identified and apprehended by the police team.

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According to the release, during the enquiry, an eyewitness who had intervened to save the victim and sustained a minor knife injury identified the accused and provided a detailed statement regarding the incident.

The accused was also identified by the victim and his father, as stated in the release.

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Further verification revealed that the accused is previously involved in robbery and Arms Act cases. A case under the relevant provisions of BNS has been registered, and an investigation is in progress.

Efforts are underway to recover the robbed mobile phone. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)