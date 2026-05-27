India News | Delhi Police Apprehends One of the Accused in Amar Colony Shooting Incident

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday apprehended one of the accused in the shooting incident that took place in the Amar Colony area of South East Delhi on Tuesday evening, according to Delhi police sources.

A 17-year-old boy sustained bullet injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire at him following an altercation at an eatery in the Amar Colony area of South East Delhi on Tuesday evening, Delhi Police said.

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The injured boy was later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition was stated to be critical but stable, police added. No other person was injured in the incident.

According to police, "a PCR call regarding the firing incident was received at PS Amar Colony at around 7:54 pm. During the initial enquiry, police found that the victim was sitting at the eatery with a girl when a group of boys passed by and one of them allegedly touched the victim's chair. The victim objected to it, following which the group left the spot."

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Delhi Police said the "group returned after around 4-5 minutes and one of the boys allegedly fired one round at the victim before fleeing from the spot."

Crime teams inspected the spot, and multiple police teams have been deployed to analyse CCTV footage and conduct technical surveillance to identify and apprehend the accused persons.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)