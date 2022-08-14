New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Delhi Police apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals from the Palam area of the city and recovered several passports and 10 fake stamps belonging to Bangladesh ministries from their possession, according to an official on Sunday.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Md Mostafa and Md Husain Sheikh who was staying at Palam Extension, Near Ramphal Chowk.

Also Read | Generally, Political Parties Establish Contact with People of the Country Either During … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, said DCP Dwarka, M Harsha Vardhan.

According to the police, regular special checking drives are being conducted in the city ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation From Red Fort on 75th Independence Day for 9th Straight Time.

The police said that during one such drive, the personnel checking in the area of Ramphal Chawk working on information went to the house of two Bangladeshi Nationals living near Ramphal Chowk.

"On search, they were found to be in possession of 11 passports of different Bangladeshi citizens and also 10 fake stamps of various ministries and notary of Bangladesh. About the fake rubber stamps, they had no substantive answer," said the police.

Accordingly, a case under the appropriate sections of the law (Foreigners Act and 468 IPC) has been registered against the two at PS Dwarka South and an investigation is being carried out.

"They stated that they used to act as agents for Bangladeshi nationals who come for medical treatment. However, the recovery of a large number of fake stamps from them is being investigated," said the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)