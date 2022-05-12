New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a sergeant of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for allegedly leaking sensitive information about defence installations.

The IAF officer was arrested on May 6 for espionage charges.

The official, police said, was honey-trapped by a woman and allegedly ended up sharing sensitive information with her.

The arrested Sergeant has been identified as Devendra Kumar Sharma, who belongs to Kanpur and was working as an Administrative Assistant (GD) at Air Force Record Office at Suboroto Park, New Delhi.

A senior police officer said, "On May 6, a team of Crime Branch from Delhi police received inputs about suspicious activities of a Sergeant of the Indian Air Force. It was informed that the MN has been honey-trapped and has made available some classified information to his contact, suspected to belong to some other country."

The police said that there is a suspicion of the hand of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI in this whole work.

Acting on this input, a team zeroed in on Sharma and he was arrested. "Further probe revealed that Sharma had leaked the sensitive information about defence installations and Air Force personnel through the electronic means to the agent of adversary country after deceitfully obtaining the said documents from the computers and other files. He had also received money, from the agent of the adversary country, for leaking the information," said the officer.

The police have also found some suspicious transactions in the bank account of the accused's wife.

Delhi police have now booked Sharma under the Official Secrets Act (OSA). During further investigation, incriminating evidences such as electronic gadgets and documents etc. were seized and the accused was arrested in the case.

"Investigation of the case is going on to unearth the whole conspiracy and to track the person who was in touch with Sharma. It has been found that the number that Sharma was getting calls from was of an Indian service provider. Hence, the details of the number have also been sought and further probe is underway," the officer added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

