New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur from Patna in Bihar for alleged online stalking of minor girls from a reputed school in Delhi.

As per the information shared by the police, the accused had been using hi-tech apps to make fake calls with virtual numbers to contact and harass minor girls.

"He created fake social media accounts of minor girls to contact their female acquaintances," said the police.

"He also circulated their morphed obscene pictures on different social media platforms," they added.

As per the investigation conducted by the police, the accused has harrassed over 50 girls since last three years using 33 virtual numbers.

The accused has been identified as Mahavir, a resident of Patna, who is a B Tech student in IIT Kharagpur.

A team comprising staff of Cyber Cell and Civil Lines Police Station in Delhi nabbed Mahavir from his residence in Patna, informed the police.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

