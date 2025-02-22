New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Delhi Police have apprehended a notorious interstate drug trafficker and recovered 23.750 kg of cannabis (ganja) worth approximately Rs 12 lakh from him, said the police.

According to the police, the accused, a history-sheeter from Police Station Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has been previously involved in 16 cases of robbery and attempt to murder, as well as four cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The arrest was made by the Narcotics Squad/NED team, and the seized cannabis is classified as a commercial quantity, suggesting the accused's involvement in large-scale drug trafficking.

Additionally, the police seized a two-wheeler used by the accused for smuggling the cannabis. (ANI)

