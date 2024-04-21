New Delhi, April 21: The Delhi Police Special Cell have arrested an alleged kingpin of an interstate firearms racket in Sonia Vihar in the national capital and recovered from his possession three semi-automatic pistols. The arrested has been identified as Dayal Singh, 34, a resident of Pachauri in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh,police said.

According to Pratiksha Godara, DCP Special Cell, on the basis of specific information, one member of an arms syndicate, namely Gandh Das Dawar, a resident of Burhanpur was apprehended on February 3 and 20 illegal firearms were recovered from his possession. A case under Section 25(8) of the Arms (Amendment) Act was registered at the Police Station Special Cell, Delhi, in this regard. Delhi Police Bust Two Fake Airbags Manufacturing Factories; Arrest Three

During interrogation, Davar disclosed that he received the recovered consignment of illegal arms from Dayal Singh and that the same were to be supplied to one of his contacts in Delhi. Efforts were made to arrest Dayal Singh but he continued to evade arrest during the raids conducted at his hideouts in Madhya Pradesh. On April 18, specific information was received that Singh would come near Sonia Vihar, Delhi, to supply the illegal firearms to one of his contacts.

Accordingly, a trap was laid near Sonia Vihar and the accused, Singh, was apprehended and arrested. Three semi-automatic pistols were recovered from his possession, according to the police. The police said that during his interrogation, Singh disclosed that he has been involved in the manufacturing of illegal firearms for the last 6-7 years in his native village in MP. He learned this skill of manufacturing firearms from his ancestors, who used to prepare these illegal weapons for many years. Delhi: Police Arrests Two Sharpshooters of Naresh Sethi-Ajay Jaildar Gang After Exchange of Fire

He used to supply the same in various parts of the country, including Delhi for the last few years. Singh disclosed that he supplied 20 illegal firearms, which were recovered from the possession of accused Gandh Das Davar in the present case, said the police. During the interrogation, Singh revealed that he used to make illegal weapons by using a furnace located at his residence. One pistol cost him around Rs 1,800-2,000, and he further sells the same at a price of around Rs 5,000 per piece, said the police.

