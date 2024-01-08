New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested two Nigerians, including a girl posing as a United Kingdom woman, for allegedly defrauding a man here in the National Capital to the tune of Rs 7 to 8 lakh, officials said.

Following a complaint by the victim, Ankit Kumar Dubey, with the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell, Delhi police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and 66D IT Act.

The couple were arrested during the investigation, as per the police.

"A girl posing as a UK woman first befriended a man living in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on social media and then defrauded him of Rs 7 to 8 lakh. Police have arrested a Nigerian couple," as per police.

Victim Dubey told the police that he had befriended a UK resident named Rebecca on the Sangam App. Both of them talked for a long time, and the woman told him that she was a resident of the UK and worked in the bank.

The woman told Ankit that she wanted to come to India and visit the historical places here, after which she also sent her flight ticket on November 15 and said that she would reach India on November 20 via Dubai, as per the police.

The victim got another call on November 20.

"The female caller said that she was a customs officer and that Rebecca had reached Mumbai airport. There is some issue with her document, due to which she has mortgaged her bracelet. She needs some money. First, Ankit refused to give the money, and then, when Rebecca started crying on the phone, he transferred 50 thousand rupees to the account number sent by the customs officer. After some time, he got a call again," the police said.

The customs officer said that Rebecca has a DD of Rs 1.5 lakh pounds, which has to be cashed and a guarantor is required and Rs one lakh and 45 thousand is required after which Ankit sent that amount also and after some time in the name of food and sometimes in the name of medicine and some other charges, about Rs 7 to 8 lakh rupees were taken from Ankit, as per police.

"When Ankit became suspicious, they switched off their phone and then Ankit realised that everything was fake and he had been cheated," the police said.

"After which, Ankit lodged a complaint with the IFSO unit of Delhi Police Special Cell, and the police registered a case under Section 419/467/420/468/471/120B IPC & 66D IT Act and arrested a Nigerian couple during the investigation," as per police (ANI)

