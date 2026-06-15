India News | Delhi Police Arrest Notorious Vehicle Snatcher; 4 Stolen Two-wheelers Recovered

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): In a major crackdown against motor vehicle theft and street crime, the Delhi police have arrested a notorious and active vehicle snatcher and recovered four stolen two-wheelers in Shahdara district.

According to the official release, based on his disclosure, the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Delhi's Shahdara recovered four stolen two-wheelers, leading to the successful detection of four motor vehicle theft cases registered in Shahdara, North-East, and Central Districts.

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On 12 June, acting on a specific secret tip-off, the team apprehended Mohd Jaan alias Ajju from the Seemapuri area. The accused is originally a resident of Nand Nagri, Delhi, and was currently residing in Ikram Nagar, Loni, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), police said in its release.

According to the official, at the time of his arrest, a stolen Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle was recovered from his possession. During verification, it was found that the motorcycle was linked to E-FIR, registered at Police Station (PS) Jyoti Nagar, North-East District, under a motor vehicle theft case.

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The official added that during sustained interrogation, the accused admitted his involvement in multiple vehicle theft incidents. He also disclosed information about other stolen vehicles, which he had hidden at different locations.

Based on his disclosure, the police team recovered three additional stolen two-wheelers. During verification, it was confirmed that all the recovered vehicles were linked to separate vehicle theft cases registered at different police stations in Delhi.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he, along with his associate Jeetu, used the stolen vehicles to commit incidents of snatching and theft in various areas.

Police added that efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the co-accused Jeetu.

Further investigation is still ongoing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)