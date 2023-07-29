New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): A shopkeeper was arrested on Friday from Delhi's Jafrabad area for allegedly dealing in Chinese Manjha, police said.

According to the police, a team from Jafrabad has also recovered 180 rolls of Chinese Manjha from the possession of the accused.

The police said that a case has been registered of IPC & 5/15 Environment Protection Act, PS-Jaffrabad, Delhi in connection to the matter.

"However, the source of the supply of Chinese Manjha is being ascertained," added the police.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, amid the menace of Chinese Manjha which has led to the death of several commuters in the past, Suman Nalwa, Public Relations Officer from the Delhi Police said that even the use of Chinese Manja (kite string) is a crime and kite flyers need to check their threads before flying.

Speaking about Chinese Manjha sourced from other states, Nalwa said, "If anyone has information on using or storing Chinese Manjha, we request them to share it with us by dialling 112. We are coordinating with neighbouring states to share information on Chine Manjha. One should remember that even the use of Chinese Manjha is illegal. Hence kite flyers need to be careful."

Informing the citizens about Chinese Manjha the police officer said, "Chinese Manjha or reinforced thread which has a coating of glass or any other material or nylon is banned in Delhi. National Green Tribunal has also ordered against it."

The use of Chinese Manjha was banned by the government in 2017. (ANI)

