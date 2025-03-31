New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The Outer District police have arrested a notorious thief, Rohit (27), who has 46 prior criminal cases against him, for stealing a box of valuable cosmetics from Nihal Vihar Market.

The police recovered the stolen cosmetics and the motorcycle used in the crime. During questioning, Rohit confessed that he had committed the theft with an accomplice named Kalla, who is currently at large.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, and efforts are underway to apprehend Kalla.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Delhi Police arrested a 40-year-old criminal, Rajan alias Rahul, who had been absconding. He was wanted in connection with two cases under the Arms Act and theft at Police Station (PS) Uttam Nagar and Janakpuri, according to a statement from the Delhi Police.

Rajan has been involved in over 50 other cases, including an attempt to murder, robbery, snatching, and offenses related to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS).

According to the police, his arrest followed a tip-off received on March 29 regarding his whereabouts in Jahangirpuri. Acting on the information, the police launched a raid and successfully apprehended him.

Rajan had been evading arrest for a long time by frequently changing his residence. He had recently moved to Jahangirpuri with his family and was renting a place to stay.

His criminal history dates back several years. On September 5, 2013, a woman was targeted near a school in Janakpuri, Delhi, by two men on a motorcycle who snatched her purse containing a voter card, ATM card, doctor's prescription, a 15-gram gold chain, and Rs 300 in cash. A case was registered under Section 379/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at PS Janakpuri, and Rajan was later arrested after the stolen items were recovered from him. (ANI)

