New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested wanted and absconding accused from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, who was involved in several riot cases of north-east, informed police on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Salman alias Chand Babu.

According to the police, information was received on September 25 that the wanted accused and a declared proclaimed offender in several riots cases of North-East, Delhi is presently residing at Bulandshahr.

On interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was in a state of aggression due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA)/ National Register of Citizens (NRC) Bills, as he perceived that these laws were against people of a particular community.

"On February 24, 2020...he along with other rioters also set fire to several shops and vehicles. Some of the rioters also opened gunshot fires towards houses...," said police.

As per the police, he was identified during the investigation of riot cases through statements of witnesses, video footage and disclosure statement of co-accused persons and on knowing this, was hiding himself to evade his arrest.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

