New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) With the arrest of two men, the Special Cell of Delhi Police busted an international syndicate indulging in circulation of fake Indian currency notes, officials said on Thursday.

High-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) amounting to Rs 8 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 were seized from the duo, they said.

Feroj Sheikh (42) and Muffazul Sheikh (52), both residents of Murshidabad district in West Bengal, were apprehended on December 21 near Kalkaji Mandir area, Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said.

The fake notes were being routed in India from Bangladesh borders through Malda district in West Bengal, he said.

The duo had supplied FICNs amounting more than Rs 2 crore in Delhi during the last two years, police said, adding that they are also actively involved in supplying the same in West Bengal, Bihar and other parts of India.

Feroj told police that he procured the consignment of FICN of Rs 8 lakh from a person named Salaam of Murshidabad. He also said that Salaam, the supplier, used to receive the consignment of FICNs from Bangladesh at Indo-Bangla border in Murshidabad.

The matter is being investigated, police added.

