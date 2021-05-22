New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Delhi police arrested two fraudsters for allegedly cheating innocent women on the pretext of marriage through matrimony websites, police said on Saturday.

The police recovered Rs 32400, seven ATM cards of various banks, two smartphones, scooty, bank passbook and other documents from them.

The police said that the complaint was received in Hauz Khas police station on March 14, 2021.

According to the Delhi police, the complainant alleged that she met one person on a matrimony website and after gaining trust and inducing to marry her and providing gifts to her stated about his arrival from London to India and due to excess cash he was carrying over the permissible limit, he asked the complainant to deposit Rs 5,45,000 into 2 bank accounts.

The fraudster again asked for Rs 9.5 lakhs but the complaint got to know about the fraud and complained to the police.

The police analysed the bank accounts in which the complainant deposited the money and the accused Md Safeeq was apprehended from the Tughlakabad area.

On investigation, Safeeq disclosed that he opened about 7 different bank accounts and sold them with the help of Saif to one of the associates of the crime namely Rahul who is the kingpin and Shafeeq used to get the commission in the crime from Saif.

The police said that on the instance of accused Shafeeq, a search for Saif was made and the accused Saif was apprehended.

"The accused Saif disclosed that he works with his associate Imran and daily he and Imran would withdraw the amount from different ATMs and hand over the amount to his boss Rahul and Rahul would give him a commission of 15 per cent of the daily amount withdrawn," the police said.

"Analysis of the details of the accused persons is being made and previous involvement of the accused persons is being verified," the police added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

