New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested three persons on Friday for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a person who went missing from Narela Industrial Area in Delhi on September 2.

As per the official statement of Delhi Police, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Crime Branch, Sector 16 Rohini has also recovered the car used by the accused for disposing of the dead body.

"On September 11, complainant lady, wife of Irshad (35), resident of Vijay Colony, Bawana, Delhi came to Narela Industrial Area police station and reported that her husband has been missing since 9.30 am on September 2, and he was last seen with one Bhanu, resident of Jhhijholi village in Sonipat district of Haryana. Local police registered the missing complaint and carried out further proceedings," said the statement.

It said that police in their investigation found that Irshad owed Rs 4,000 to Vakil Kumar alias Vimal and Bhanu (31) on account of the supply of meat for his shop.

"Delhi Police team subjected Vakil Kumar to sustained interrogation and verified his version with the clues gathered by it. It took no time for Crime Branch to melt Vakil Kumar who confessed killing of Irshad on September 2, the date of his missing, and dumping his body in a canal in village Halalpur in Sonepat Haryana," the statement said.

According to police, in order to teach Irshad (victim) a lesson, Vakil Kumar picked Irshad from the latter's house in a car on the pretext of paying back the outstanding amount by working for him (Vakil).

"He took him to Sector B-4, Narela at a poultry farm, where the other two co-accused, Pintu Kumar (27), resident of Premchand Nagar in Begusarai district of Bihar, and Anil alias Annu (26), resident of Kundal Garhi village in Sonipat district of Haryana, were also present," it said.

"Thereafter Vakil started beating Irshad with sticks and with fists and blows. When Irshad became unconscious, he was left there and Vakil along with his associates went away. Irshad succumbed to his injuries and died. Vakil returned late night to the spot and with the help of Pintu Kumar and Anil kept the dead body in his car and then dumped it in a canal near Halalpur Village in Sonipat district of Haryana on September 2," the police said. (ANI)

