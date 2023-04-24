New Delhi [India], April 24(ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested an absconding man who is wanted in cases related to robbery and attempt to murder case, police said.

The accused was identified as Ashfaq Bhura (32), who is a resident of Delhi's Brahampuri.

"Ashfaq Bhura is wanted in a case of Rs 5 lakh robbery at gun-point registered at police station Sahibabad, UP and in another incident of an attempt to murder case registered at Police station Seelampur, Delhi," Delhi Police said in a statement on Sunday.

The police said that a property dealer in Uttar Pradesh, identified as Anas Malik, had reported that while he was going to his house after the office, his car was stopped by four unknown armed persons who forcibly robbed his bag containing Rs 5 lakh and other documents at gunpoint.

A case under sections 392/34 IPC was registered in Police Station Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh.

During the investigation, the UP Police had already arrested two accused persons, however, the "mastermind" Ashfaq was absconding since the registration of the case and a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared by the police.

According to police, in another incident at Jafrabad, Delhi, Ashfaq had beaten his relative Moin and his friend Moris due to a rivalry in some family dispute.

"Moin somehow managed to escape, however, accused Ashfaq fired upon Moris who sustained a gunshot injury to his thigh," the police said.

In this regard, a case Under section 307/34 IPC was registered at the Police station Seelampur, Delhi. Police said that During the search for the accused Secret information was received that Ashfaq would come into the area of Shanti Van to meet his associate and could be apprehended from there.

Delhi police had constituted a team to arrest Ashfaq. Police said the team laid a trap at the service road in front of Shanti Van and apprehended the accused Ashfaq. A sophisticated pistol with five live cartridges was recovered from his possession. Accordingly, a case Under section 25/27 Arms Act has been registered at the Police station Crime Branch.

The Police said that On sustained interrogation, Ashfaq admitted his involvement in the two cases. The accused has also disclosed that he was willfully evading his arrest by frequently changing his hideouts and did not contact family members. He further told that Uttar Pradesh's Ujhari resident Akeel Kalia provided him with the fire-arm recovered from him, said the police. (ANI)

