India News | Delhi Police Arrests Hotel Cook in Malaviya Nagar Fire That Claimed 21 Lives

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a hotel cook in the Malaviya Nagar fire incident in which at least 21 people were killed, including several foreign nationals, officials said on Saturday.

The police said that the investigation has revealed that the cook's negligence led to the fire. The police have also detained several other individuals in relation to the fire.

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A devastating fire at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area in the early hours of Wednesday claimed at least 21 lives, including 17 foreign nationals, and left several others injured.

During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure.

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According to sources, the windows and glass panels of the building had been completely sealed, leaving no outlet for smoke to escape. Investigators also found that the entrance to the basement was locked from the inside. Rescue teams reportedly took nearly 10 minutes to gain access to the basement, from where six to seven people were rescued.

Meanwhile, a total of 15 injured patients are undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Saket, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

"All ventilated patients are stable and showing signs of improvement," the statement said.

It added that nine other patients are receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and hospital wards. The overall condition of all admitted patients remains stable, according to the hospital.

Police arrested the hotel owner, Lovekesh Bajaj, Sweety Sarkar and Pushpo Sarkar in connection with the case. Following the completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed before the court against the accused persons.

Bajaj, who owns the Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar, has been sent to four days of police custody in connection with the fire tragedy in which 28 people also sustained injuries. (ANI)

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